NPDCL taking all steps to reduce fatal accidents, says CMD Gopal Rao

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:13 PM, Sat - 30 April 22

NPDCL CMD A Gopal Rao releasing a poster at the company head office in Hanamkonda on Saturday.

Warangal: The Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSNPDCL) is taking all steps to reduce the accidents caused by the electricity thus saving the lives of the humans as well as the animals, said CMD Annamanneni Gopal Rao here on Saturday.

“As a part of our efforts to check the accidents, we are going to conduct awareness programmes besides streamlining the power supply system and repairing the apparatus on a regular basis. The safety week celebrations will be conducted from May 1 to 7 under the NPDCL jurisdiction,” he said.

Addressing a press conference at the NPDCL head office here, the CMD said that 422 people died in 2021-22, while 446 people lost lives in 2020-21. “The deaths caused by electrocution were 489 in 2019-20, while 409 people died due to electrocution in 2018-19 and 381 people died in 2017-18,” Rao said.

He stressed the need for reduction of the deaths of humans as well as animals due to electrical accidents, and urged the people to be cautious while working at the power supply lines, agriculture motor pumpset, harvesting the paddy using the machines as the electrical accidents were taking place due to no proper earthing for the motors and starters at the agriculture fields.

He also suggested the people not give power supply to the GI wire fence set up around the crops to protect it from the animals as the humans are coming into contact with the live wires and dying. “We can avoid electrical accidents by taking safety measures. Though the people living in the rural areas are not fully aware of the safety measures, they should be alert while working repairing the starters, and motors. The people running the harvesters are also causing the electrical accidents due to negligence as the machine sometimes touches the power lines in the fields,” he added.

The CMD has also stressed on the need for purchasing the standard electrical apparatus/motors/materials certified by ISI as it can mitigate the accidents. He also advised the villagers not to use the non-insulated GI wire as the rope to dry the clothes as several people are dying during the rainy season as both the service wire (power supply wire) and GI wire come into contact thus passing the power in the GI wire. On the occasion, he along with other senior officials released the posters and pamphlets related to safety week celebrations.

