Warangal gets two unmanned power substations

By Telangana Today Updated On - 14 August 2024, 05:22 PM

Sub Station

Warangal: The Nakkalagutta substation at Hanamkonda and AJ Mills substation at Warangal on Wednesday became the first substations to be upgraded into unmanned substations under the Northern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TGNPDCL) jurisdiction.

According to NPDCL Chairman and Managing Director Karnati Varun Reddy, the company was planning to convert about 20 substations into unmanned operations by September 30 in Hanamkonda and Warangal Circles. Leveraging cutting-edge technology, these substations would be monitored and controlled entirely from the SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) centre from the corporate office situated in Hanamkonda, he said.

” If any technical issues, such as tripping happen, the SCADA system will immediately alert the technical team, enabling them to respond quickly and minimize the interruptions time,”he said.

Stating that the unmanned substations would significantly reduce human error and enhance safety, Varun Reddy said the real-time monitoring would provide accurate data, allowing for quick corrections when needed. In case of any breakdown, the SCADA center would promptly inform the Assistant Engineer concerned, who along with his team, would undertake restoration work efficiently, thus saving time and ensuring improved services for consumers, he explained.

The substations were also equipped with CCTV surveillance for additional oversight, he said, adding that division officers would be continuously monitoring the operations. “The use of automated systems ensures greater reliability and minimizes the risk of human errors. It also enhances safety by reducing the exposure of workers to potentially hazardous conditions,”he observed.

An unmanned power substation system refers to a modern and technologically advanced electrical substation that operates without the need for constant on-site human presence. These unmanned substations utilize automation, remote monitoring, and control technologies to efficiently manage potential events.