NRI held in Hyderabad for hate speech

Mohammed Abdul Lateef, known as Abu Faisal on social media, a resident of Barkas working in Bahrain, was allegedly involved in hate speech.

By | Published: 5:18 pm

Hyderabad: A Non-Resident Indian, who has been quite notorious for hate speech and offensive comments hurting religious sentiments, was arrested by the State Police as he reached the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here from Dubai on Friday.

Mohammed Abdul Lateef, known as Abu Faisal on social media, a resident of Barkas working in Bahrain, was allegedly involved in hate speech and for posting a series of objectionable, inflammatory, and defamatory content on social media in general and Facebook in particular.

The Hyderabad Central Crime Station Police had registered a suo motu case last year against Abu Faisal and a Look Out notice was issued, based on which he was arrested upon arrival at the RGIA from Dubai on Friday. He had reached the city for medical treatment along with his son.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .