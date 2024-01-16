NRI stabbed to death in Hyderabad

The victim Ghouse Mohiuddin, lived along with his wife, three children and other relatives at an apartment in Shaikpet.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 January 2024, 09:04 AM

Hyderabad: A NRI was stabbed to death at Shaikpet on Sunday night.

In 2022 February Meena Rohi, the wife of Ghouse went to UK for higher studies and three months later Ghouse and three children went to UK and joined Meena. However Ghouse along with his three children returned to India while Rohi continued to stay in London.

In November 2023, she returned to India and since was allegedly being harassed by one person Hassan, of Hyderabad who also stayed in UK and was acquainted with the woman.

On Sunday evening Hasan came to the house of Rohi and attempted to kidnap her. When Ghouse intervened and tried to stop him, a scuffle broke out between them and Hassan attacked Ghouse with a knife leading to injuries. He was shifted to hospital where he died while undergoing treatment, said Filmnagar Inspector, K Ramesh Goud.

A case is booked and investigation on.