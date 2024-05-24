NRI’s appeal to vote for BRS candidate in graduate MLC by-elections

NRI BRS founder president Anil Kurmachalam said that BRS was the only party which was working in accordance with the aspirations of the people of all sections of Telangana.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 24 May 2024, 03:41 PM

Hyderabad: NRI BRS founder president Anil Kurmachalam has appealed to graduates to vote for BRS candidate Enugula Rakesh Reddy in the Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam district graduate MLC by-elections.

Anil reminded that BRS was the only party which was working in accordance with the aspirations of the people of all sections of the State, and under the leadership of K Chandrashekhar Rao, Telangana had stood first in the country.

“Today, in the combined Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal MLC by-elections of MLC graduates, all the voters are appealed to vote for Rakesh Reddy as the first priority in the MLC elections. If they support the voice of BRS who are questioning on behalf of the people, they will not only fight for the problems of the graduates but also fight for the entire people of Telangana,” he said.

In the five months that the Congress party came to power, people of all sections in the State were suffering, especially the farmers and the people of Telangana for electricity, water, Rythu Bandhu for farmers, crop bonus and so on, he pointed out, also recalling that in the past, under the leadership of BRS working president KT Rama Rao, new investments and companies coming to Telangana was a regular affair.

“Today there is no such news, new ones are not coming and a few are moving to other states. Educated graduates should think that if the state has good investments, job opportunities will increase,” he said, adding that NRIs worldwide were appealing to the graduates of combined Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal to vote for BRS candidate Enugula Rakesh Reddy and make sure he won with a huge majority.