NRIs back KCR as he plans to foray into national politics

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:59 PM, Sun - 12 June 22

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. (file photo)

Hyderabad: Amid TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s efforts to take the BJP head-on at the national level, NRIs from various countries came together to extend their support in his endeavours. They strongly felt that the nation needs his leadership for qualitative change in national politics.

The participants of a video meeting, organised by the TRS NRI wing on Sunday, were confident that Chandrashekhar Rao, who achieved Statehood for Telangana, could bring about the change that is needed to propel the country’s growth in the right direction. The TRS NRIs passed a resolution emphasising the “need of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s leadership in national politics”.

Speaking on the occasion, TRS NRI wing coordinator Mahesh Bigala said amid reports of the TRS president stepping into national politics, he is likely to make a crucial announcement during the party executive body meeting which is likely to be held before June 19. He urged the participants to create awareness among NRIs from other States living in various countries on how Telangana grown under the leadership of Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao. “We must garner all the support for our Chief Minister in his endeavours,” Bigala said.

The speakers at the meeting reminded that the TRS president had united all and realised the Statehood for Telangana which was otherwise seen as impossible. He was also leading Telangana on a growth path. In the wake of developing the State into ‘Golden Telangana’, there is a need to bring a qualitative change in the national politics. The country needs an alternative agenda for which the Chief Minister’s leadership is crucial, the participants opined.

“We are confident that the Chief Minister will play a key role in uniting everyone in the country. He should take a lead in such a crucial situation and play a key role in national politics with the primary needs of the people as the agenda,” the speakers said.

The NRIs also said that the BJP-led government at the Centre had failed on all fronts in utilising the available resources in the country and taking the nation on a growth path. They felt that this was purely due to the lack of commitment towards people and the ruling party focusing only on creating communal hatred to gain votes.