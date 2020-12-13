NSP water for yasangi crops from Dec 15: Puvvada

The minister reviewed the Yasangi action plan, supply of fertilisers, NSP water release and progress of irrigation projects at the Khammam District Irrigation Advisory Board meeting held here

Khammam: Water for crops under Nagarjuna Sagar left canal ayacut would be released from December 15 to April 17, informed Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Sunday.

The minister reviewed the Yasangi action plan, supply of fertilisers, NSP water release and progress of irrigation projects at the Khammam District Irrigation Advisory Board meeting held here.

He said with the objective of ensuring water supply to farmers in the tail-end, about 30 tmc water would be released on warabandi (rotational system) basis. Officials have to get ready for water release on warabandi basis and fill up small and medium irrigation tanks with the water.

The farmers should be prepared for the release of water considering the areas where paddy nurseries were being readied and areas where harvesting was still underway, Ajay Kumar suggested.

Like the previous season there was no shortage of water in this season. The water release should be well planned to fulfill the irrigation needs of the farmers and care has to be taken not to allow any wastage of water, he noted.

Ajay Kumar informed that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was expected to lay the foundation for a barrage under Sitarama Lift Irrigation Project in erstwhile Khammam. He directed the officials concerned to make arrangements for the foundation laying ceremony.

District Collector RV Karnan informed that at present the water storage in small and medium irrigation tanks under the NSP ayacut was 70 per cent. If any irrigation projects and canals require repairs such works should be completed at the earliest, he directed the irrigation officials.

An estimated 41, 000 metric tonnes of urea was required for yasangi season and about 18, 000 metric tonnes urea stock was ready. About 1.02 lakh metric tonnes paddy was procured and Rs 103 crore payments were made to farmers. Around 50 per cent crops were harvested so far and an additional 1.50 lakh metric tonnes production was expected, he said.

Seeds Corporation Chairman K Koteswar Rao, DCC Bank Chairman K Nagabhushanam, ZP Chairman L Kamalraj, MLA L Ramulu Naik and others were present.

