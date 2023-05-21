NT Rama Rao is the one who put Telugu cinema on the world map: Ram Charan

"NT Rama Rao garu is a prominent figure. We ought to reflect on his accomplishments and be motivated by his example," he said.

By Shweta Watson Published Date - 02:35 PM, Sun - 21 May 23

Hyderabad: “Today, South Indian cinema is being praised by everyone, while Telugu cinema is being praised in international countries. However, NT Rama Rao garu demonstrated the influence of our Telugu Film Industry in those countries way back in those days. We should never forget such wonderful accomplishments, remarked actor Ram Charan.

The late Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao’s centenary celebrations were held in Kaithalapur Grounds in Kukatpally, Hyderabad, in a gracious manner. The ceremony was attended by a number of political and film luminaries, including Victory Venkatesh. Ram Charan, who attended the centenary commemoration event, reflected on his friendship with Senior NTR on this occasion.

Ram Charan reflected on his early encounter with NTR and said, “I don’t know where to start. His name is above all standards and accomplishments. NT Rama Rao garu is a prominent figure. We ought to reflect on his accomplishments and be motivated by his example. Being able to follow in his footsteps fills me with great joy and pride. Every artist that visits the movie set every day, including myself, is able to recall his name. He spread knowledge about the Telugu cinema industry to everyone. NT Rama Rao garu, a renowned legend, is revered in our film business.”

“I only once met NTR garu,” he continued. “Ritesh, the son of Purandeswari, and I both had skating lessons when we were younger. We used to conclude our sessions between 5:30 and 6:00 in the morning. Ritesh once requested that I visit his grandfather, who was the Chief Minister at the time, at his home. He was getting ready to eat breakfast when we got to his place. He invited me to join him for breakfast when he spotted me. I thought I was very lucky.”

Charan also thanked Chandrababu Naidu for grandly organising the function.