NTPC Ramagundam celebrates World Environment Day

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:54 PM, Sun - 5 June 22

Peddapalli: National Thermal Power Corporation-Ramagundam on Sunday celebrated World Environment Day with the theme ‘Only One Earth’.

On the occasion, a mass tree plantation drive was carried out at Mahatma Gandhi stadium in the township premises wherein employees participated enthusiastically in the Environment Day walk and planted saplings to enrich the environment.

Later, a skit was also performed by the kids of Bal Bhawan with the impetus on shaping the environment and making it pollution free.

Speaking on the occasion, In-charge Head of Project (Ramagundam and Telangana) and General Manager (Project), Prasenjit Pal emphasized the need to adopt all possible steps to conserve natural resources for the future generation and encouraged the gathering to take all possible steps to keep the mother earth clean, beautiful and pollution free.

He also urged upon to solve the environmental issues by implementing some positive environmental actions.

Environmental Engineer, Telangana State Pollution Control Board, Ramagundam, K Ravi Das underlined the importance of restoring the ecosystem. He appreciated the efforts made by NTPC Ramagundam for the massive tree plantation drives in the past and praised the organization for adopting new technologies which have helped in minimizing the negative impact on the environment in the vicinity of Ramagundam.

GMs, head of departments, members of NTPC Ramagundam Mazdoor union and members of NEAR associations were present on the occasion.