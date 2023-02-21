NTPC Ramagundam distributes ice-boxes, fishing nets to fishermen

NTPC Ramagundam distributed ice boxes and fishing nets to 25 fishermen from Annapurna colony

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:31 PM, Tue - 21 February 23

NTPC officials distributing ice-boxes and fishing nets to fishermen.

Peddapalli: In order to promote fishery and aquaculture, the National Thermal Power Corporation-Ramagundam, under its CSR-CD, distributed ice boxes and fishing nets to 25 fishermen from Annapurna colony in a programme held at Life Skills Academy Block II, NTPC, on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Assistant General Manager, HR department, Bijoy Kumar Sikdar said they strongly believed in giving back to the society through CSR initiatives. It was an endeavor of NTPC Ramagundam to support and uplift the fishermen community as fishing/aquaculture was one critical contribution to development in the areas of employment.

He urged the fishermen to make best use of the equipment to earn a better living.