NTPC Ramagundam official awarded Hindi Sahitya Bharati Gaurav Samman

Published Date - 08:55 PM, Sun - 28 August 22

Peddapalli: NTPC Ramagundam Additional General Manager (HR) Vijaya Lakshmi Muraleedharan on Saturday was conferred with the Hindi Sahitya Bharti Gaurav Samman by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak.

The event was organised at Deen Dayal Auditorium, Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh on August 27. She was presented with a Citation, Angavastram, and fruits.

This award has been given to Vijaya Lakshmi for her remarkable efforts toward establishing the constitutional pride of Hindi as the official language.

In technical areas like power plants and NTPC corporate culture, Hindi works were given full publicity and encouraged employees to use Hindi.

NTPC Ramagundam Chief General Manager (R&T) Sunil Kumar and other members of Team Ramagundam extended warm greetings to her.