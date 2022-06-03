Peddapalli: Girl empowerment mission concludes in NTPC Ramagundam

Chief General Manager, NTPC, Sunil Kumar distributing certificates to GEM girls in the concluding session of GEM held in NTPC on Friday.

Peddapalli: A four-week long programme, Girl Empowerment Mission (GEM) concluded on a grand note at NTPC-Ramagundam on Friday. Participating in the closing ceremony, Chief General Manager, NTPC Ramagundam, Sunil Kumar was optimistic that GEM would give momentum to girl empowerment in the district and appreciated the team for their commendable efforts to make the event a grand success.

“We take a lot of satisfaction from playing our role in creating ‘gems’ through this well-planned residential programme. They are our future brand ambassadors” He said and praised the children and their parents, who materialized NTPC’s unique idea of GEM.

In fact, the mission has just begun and there was a long way to go for expanding the horizon of girl empowerment. Besides continuation of the same programme next year, they were planning to give opportunity to the best GEM trainee girls by getting their admission in NTPC-run schools and participation in NTPC’s cultural programme, he said.

Highlighting the importance of the programme, General Manager (project) Prasanjit Pal informed that the GEM was designed for grooming the young girls from village schools to catapult them into the mainstream. It was aimed to provide a platform to girl students from villages by providing quality inputs related to academics, personality development, health, hygiene and overall grooming, he added.

The major attraction of the event was the cultural programme by GEM students featuring semi classical, yoga asanas, and dance performance on empowering women and singing on girl empowerment and girl education, mime act (save girl child concept), skit, martial art and pyramid formation and other activities that enthralled the audience.

Earlier, the dignitaries visited the exhibition to witness GEM activities and inspected the arts and crafts creative displays. Later, the dignitaries presented certificates and mementoes to the GEM girls. All GMs, Deepthi Mahila Samithi president Usha Kumar, other office bearers and members, trade union leaders and others participated in the programme.

