NTPC-Ramagundam wins Greentech Safety Award

Peddapalli: National Thermal Power Corporation-Ramagundam has won Greentech Safety Award-2020. Greentech Foundation declared the results on Tuesday.

Award will be presented to NTPC officials at the 19th annual Greentech Safety Summit scheduled to be held at Mahabalipuram on February 11 and 12.

Jury members recommended Assistant Manager (Safety), NTPC-Ramagundam/Telangana, K Kishan as winner for outstanding achievements in ‘Safety Champion’ category.

The purpose of greentech safety award is to promote improvements in workplace safety, encourage those responsible for workplace safety management and recognition of workplace safety as an ethical responsibility to both employer and employees.

