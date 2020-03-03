NTPC Regional Executive Director visits Ramagundam

By | Published: 12:52 am

Peddapalli: CV Anand, Regional Executive Director (western region-I and southern region), National Thermal Power Corporation, visited Telangana Project and Ramagundam station on Monday.

Anand along with Executive Director-Ramagundam and Telangana projects, Raj Kumar and other senior officials visited the safety park and other prominent locations of Telangana project besides inaugurating CWPH cum fire water switchgear and control building. He also visited control room of Unit-7 at Ramagundam station and interacted with the engineers at the site.

Interacting with senior executives of Ramagundam and Telangana, he asked all the concerned to put their best efforts to achieve the target ahead of the schedule. CV Anand appreciated Ramagundam for its system and work culture and maintaining the flagship position in NTPC for last four decades.

He also interacted with office bearers of unions and associations and agency officials representing BHEL, GE and TPL. Senior officials from NTPC-Ramagundam/Telangana and Southern Region Headquarters were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter