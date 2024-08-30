Telangana: Corporator’s 25-year-old son ends life in Godavarikhani

According to police officials, the deceased, Pavan, took an extreme step by hanging himself from the ceiling in his room on Thursday night

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 August 2024, 11:56 AM

Representational Image

Peddapalli: Dathu Pavan (25), son of Ramagundam Municipal Corporation corporator, died by suicide at his home in Ganganagar of Godavarikhani coal belt town.

Pavan took an extreme step by hanging himself from the ceiling in his room on Thursday night. However, family members found him hanging at 5 am on Friday. The exact reason for his suicide is not yet known.

Deceased’s father, Dathu Srinivas is eight division corporator. Knowing about the incident, police visited the spot and began investigation by registering the case. The body was shifted to Godavarikhani area hospital.