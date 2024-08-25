NTPC Ramagundam bags five national awards

NTPC received gold medals for its excellence in Rural Sports Promotion, Social Awareness Ad Film and HR - Diversity & Inclusion

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 25 August 2024, 05:40 PM

NTPC ramagundam officials receiving awards in a ceremony held in kozhikode

Peddapalli: National Thermal Power Corporation (Ramagundam) won five prestigious national Tusker Awards including three golds and two bronze achievements for showcasing its commitment to excellence in various domains.

NTPC received gold medals for its excellence in Rural Sports Promotion, Social Awareness Ad Film and HR – Diversity & Inclusion. The bronze medals were for its people-oriented practices and HR and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR)–Innovation activities.

Senior Assistant Officer (HR), Pragyan Priyadarshini and Corporate Communication Executive Rupali Ranjan received awards on behalf of NTPC Ramagundam in a ceremony held at Taj Gateway, Kozhikode in Kerala on Saturday.