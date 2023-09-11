NTPC wins two Awards at Hybiz Business Awards

NTPC has won the Best Employee Engagement and Workplace Culture and Corporate Social Responsibility of the Year Award at the Hybiz Business Awards 2023

Hyderabad: The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has won the Best Employee Engagement and Workplace Culture and Corporate Social Responsibility of the Year Award at the Hybiz Business Awards 2023.

General Manager (HR) NTPC SRHQ SN Panigrahi and corporate communications manager Priyanka Bhuya received the award on behalf of the NTPC. Shantha Biotechnics Limited founder and chairman Dr KV Vara Prasad Reddy and vice-chairman and managing director of TSIIC EV Narasimha Reddy graced the occasion.

Panigrahi expressed happiness to have been recognised in Employee Engagement and Workplace Culture and Corporate Social Responsibility which are the two most important thrust areas of NTPC. The NTPC being a Maharatna company had always followed a strong policy for community development and has always stressed upon the concept of People’s First, he said.

