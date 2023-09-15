Nuh violence case: Congress MLA Mamman Khan to be produced in court today

Security has been deployed outside the district court has been heightened outside Haryana's Nuh district court, where Congress MLA Mamman Khan will be produced

By ANI Published Date - 12:45 PM, Fri - 15 September 23

Security has been deployed outside the district court has been heightened outside Haryana's Nuh district court, where Congress MLA Mamman Khan will be produced

Nuh: Security has been deployed outside the district court has been heightened outside Haryana’s Nuh district court, where Congress MLA Mamman Khan will be produced, on Friday in a case pertaining to the violence that took place in Nuh on July 31.

Khan was arrested by Haryana police in the early hours of Friday, a day after the state government told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that it had named him as an accused in an FIR in a case pertaining to the Nuh violence, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mamta Singh said.

Khan, who was arrested by a special investigative team (SIT) of the Haryana police, will be produced in a local district court in Nuh today.

Security arrangements have also been increased at Palwal T point with people not allowed entry on the road leading to the court premises.

Violence broke out in Nuh during a procession by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad on July 31 this year. Six people were killed and a cleric died in an attack on a mosque in adjoining Gurugram.

The Ferozepur Jhirka MLA had moved the court on September 12, seeking protection from arrest while claiming that he was being framed in the case when he was not present in Nuh the day the violence broke out.

Mamman Khan had also filed a petition in the High Court regarding his bail and security. While hearing the case, the court rejected Khan’s bail and security petition and asked him to approach the lower court. The next hearing in the case will be on October 19.