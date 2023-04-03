Nurse killed in road accident in Sangareddy

A 45-year-old nurse died after an auto-rickshaw overturned at Mudiraj Bhavan in Jogipet town on Monday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:59 PM, Mon - 3 April 23

File photo of Kamalamma.

Sangareddy: A 45-year-old nurse died after an auto-rickshaw overturned at Mudiraj Bhavan in Jogipet town on Monday.

The victim was Kamalamma, who was working at the Talelma PHC Sub-Centre for quite a long time. According to the police, she was on her way back to Jogipet town after duty on Monday afternoon.

She died on the spot. A case was registered and the body was shifted to the Area Hospital Jogipet for postmortem.