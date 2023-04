Sangareddy: Leaf artist Shiva Kumar wins Mahanandi award

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:45 PM, Sun - 2 April 23

Leaf artist Gundu Shiva Kumar is being presented Maha Nandi award by MLA Malladi Vishnu in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Sangareddy: Leaf artist from Sangareddy, Gundu Shiva Kumar, has won the Ugadi Mahanandi award presented by Wisdom Charitable Trust.

Vijayawada MLA Malladi Vishnu presented the award to Shiva Kumar during a programme at Vijayawada on Sunday.

Shiva Kumar is known for carving portraits of famous people on sacred fig tree leaves. He has done more than 800 such works so far in a year’s time.