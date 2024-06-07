Nurse, medico injured after ceiling caves in at Ramanthapur Homeopathy building

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 June 2024, 08:25 PM

Hyderabad: Two persons, a nurse and a PG medico, suffered injuries when a large portion of the ceiling peeled off and fell down at State-run JSPS Government Homeopathic Medical College, Ramanthapur, here on Friday.

Part of ceiling fell in one of the in-patient recovery rooms, and according to the college officials, the injuries were not critical and both the healthcare workers received scarring in the incident.

The injured were provided first-aid and shifted to Osmania General Hospital for treatment.

The main building of the homeopathic medical college is over 50-years-old and requires regular repairs and renovation works for maintenance. The homeopathy hospital building also suffers leakages during monsoons.

“Due to the inclement weather conditions, a small portion of the ceiling fell, injuring PG student, who has sustained minor scar. We have immediately alerted our superiors. The AYUSH Commissioner also visited the hospital and stock of the situation. The repairs of the ceiling are expected to be taken up at the earliest,” Principal, JSPS Government Homeopathic Medical College, Dr N Linga Raju said.