Vikarabad nurse murder case solved; brother-in-law held

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:38 PM, Wed - 14 June 23

Hyderabad: The Vikarabad police on Wednesday arrested the brother-in-law of the nurse Sirisha, who was found murdered three days ago, for allegedly killing her.

The arrested person E Anil (25), a resident of Pargi, Vikarabad was married to the victim’s sister, who was a resident of Kadlapur village in Pargi. Anil allegedly was harassing Sirisha because she was friendly with another man.

On June 11, when Sirisha reached her house at Kadlapur, Anil who had gone there noticed she was there in the house along with his father and younger brother.

“Anil scolded Sirisha for not cooking food properly and complained about it to his wife and mother-in-law. Angered over it, the girl went into a room and attempted to commit suicide. However, the family members prevented her and Anil left the house,” said SP Vikarabad, N Koti Reddy.

After a few hours, Anil was on way to Kadlapur from Pargi when he noticed that Sirisha was walking on the road. “Anil caught hold of Sirisha and again reprimanded her for talking to a man despite his warnings. He then hit the girl with a stick and when Sirisha protested, he took a liquor bottle and hit on her head and pierced her eyes.

Later, he dumped the body in the local village tank and left,” said the official.

Following a complaint, the police booked a murder case and during investigation took into custody Anil. On interrogation, he admitted to have killed the girl due to grudge as she was not willing to spend time with him.

