Vikarabad: Nurse brutally murdered in Pargi

06:56 PM, Sun - 11 June 23

Hyderabad: A nurse was found murdered at Kadlapur village in Pargi mandal of neighbouring Vikarabad district on Sunday afternoon.

Sirisha (19) was staying with her parents and working as a nurse at a hospital in Vikarabad. According to the police, late on Saturday evening, she left her house after reportedly latching the door from outside. On Sunday, afternoon her body was found in a water tank located on the outskirts of the village by the local people who alerted the police.

The police with the help of local people retrieved the body from the tank. “On examination of the body we found multiple injuries inflicted by a blade. Both the eyes were damaged with a sharp object. We are investigating the case from all angles,” said DSP Pargi, Vidya Sagar.

The girl’s mother had come to Hyderabad on Saturday to visit a hospital while her father was at home when the girl left in the evening. The police are analysing the call details record of the victim’s mobile phone to check with whom she was in contact with on Saturday.

