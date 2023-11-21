| Hindi Version Of Chatrapathi Is Available For Streaming On This Ott Platform

Hindi version of ‘Chatrapathi’ is available for streaming on this OTT platform

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:04 PM, Tue - 21 November 23

source: Twitter/Bellamkonda Sreenivas.

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas made his Bollywood debut with Hindi remake ‘Chatrapathi’.

The movie which hit theatre on May 12 failed to impress audiences at the box office. However, there is good news for his fans who couldn’t watch the movie in theatres.

The action-entertainer is available for streaming on Amazon Prime platform from November 21.

Helmed by VV Vinayak, the movie also features Nushrratt Bharuccha, Bhagyashree, Johny Lever, Sharad Kelkar, Shivam Patil, Freddy Daruwala and others in prominent roles.

‘Chatrapathi’ was already premiered on television in August this year.