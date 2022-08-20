Nushrratt Bharuccha on giving a nod to a pan-Indian film

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:35 PM, Sat - 20 August 22

Hyderabad: One of the most talented actors of Bollywood, Nushrratt Bharuccha has left a strong imprint on the audience with her acting spectacles. While having given some of the most successful content-based films, the actor has now come ahead speaking about the success of pan-India films these days.

As the industry has seen a pan-India wave which made the content reach to millions of audiences of different regions and languages, Nushrratt is that one actor who had given a nod to such films much before this wave hit the industry.

Speaking about the same during an interview, she said, “The markers had come to me during the lockdown. The brief was similar that they will set it on a huge scale, there will be three huge songs and the release will be in different languages across the country. It’s the kind of a typical commercial film where the hero leads the story. I just agreed to be a part of the project. I didn’t know then that post the lockdown we will witness this ‘pan-Indian’ wave. I just did the film, now let’s see how it goes.”

Moreover, the actor also mentioned how the content is the real king and we have to make a kind of content that has a mass appeal. “I think it is time even we make films that are at par and engage the whole of Indian audience than just the Hindi speaking lot. Why not? Let’s just take this as an opportunity to become bigger together,” she added.

Talking about her future lineups, Nushrratt will be next seen in ‘Chhorii 2’, ‘Selfiee’, and ‘Ram Setu’.