Nutrazee: Vegan supplement gummies for all

Hyderabad: Unlike most new-age startup founders, Jagadish Jain comes from a family who wanted him to become an entrepreneur by taking over their business. However, Jain chose to tread his path in the road to become an entrepreneur. After completing his BTech in Computer Science in Hyderabad, he went onto work as a software engineer for almost four years before plunging into entrepreneurship. First, he dabbled with an online e-commerce business wherein he used to provide branded watches from local suppliers to sell pan-India, and then he started an online import business wherein he used to act as a mediator between buyer and supplier. And finally, he zeroed in on launching a vegan dietary supplement brand – Nutrazee – which is looking to transform the gummy vitamin market in India.

The brand focuses on general wellness and sports nutrition products which are plant-based and are manufactured in a GMP-certified facility. “When we started the import business, we realised that we were getting a lot of orders from customers for multivitamins which are plant-based from the US. Out of curiosity, we did some research on the gummy vitamins market in India and we found that most of the brands who were dealing with gummy vitamins either have animal-based ingredients or were highly expensive. That is when we thought of launching an India-made fully vegan gummy vitamin product for all age groups. And in April 2018, we launched our first product,” said Jagadish Jain, founder, Nutrazee.

Before this, Jain, who worked in a multinational company, had experience in product development and that is where he got to know how online orders are placed and how the whole supply chain process works. This experience, along with his previous entrepreneurial experience is what pushed him to start Nutrazee. Traditionally, the main product in any gummy vitamin is gelatin – which is commonly derived from animal body parts – and, according to Jain, they have replaced this with Pectin – which is plant-based and used in preparing jams.

“When we started our brand, we had very low competition in terms of vegan supplements, and in the last two years, we have been able to generate a good client base. These gummy vitamins can be consumed by anyone above the age of six. We have about 12 products and are focused on developing vegan supplements for not just regular consumers but also sports nutrition. This year we are planning to launch Vitamin C supplement, protein powder, Vitamin D3 supplement, and also products related to sports nutrition,” he said. These supplements and other products are manufactured by contract manufacturers from the pharmaceutical sector in Hyderabad and the raw material is sourced from India, the US, France, and China as well.

