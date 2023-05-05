Nykaa Fashion’s first-ever ‘Pink Summer Sale’ is on with super cool offers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:43 PM, Fri - 5 May 23

Hyderabad: Are you seeing pink? Well, it’s obvious because Nykaa Fashion’s biggest ‘Pink Summer Sale’ has painted the whole town pink! A shopping extravaganza like no other and for the very first time, the Pink Summer sale is set to sweep you off your feet with over 5 lakh+ handpicked styles, 2,500+ stylish brands and offering up to 80% off.

To add to this excitement Rs 200 off for first-time shoppers, and a fetching return policy will make your wallet, wardrobe and heart very happy. The sale begins on May 5 at 4 pm.

With access to specially-curated deals all through the day starting from 9 am with mega morning offers, mid-day price drops at 1 pm, lightning flash deals at 6 pm and midnight bonanza offers at 10 pm, you are going to be busy adding things to cart.

This fashion sale event will feature choicest curations of superhit brands across categories such as clothing, footwear, accessories, luxe, tech, and home for women, men and kids and some of the most stylish international brands from the global store.

Nykaa Fashion also has a host of exciting activities planned for shoppers. Participate in the fun, gamified ‘Spin & Win’, where you can get the best deals on the biggest brands or Roll the Dice, with utmost confidence. Shop on www.nykaafashion.com and across Nykaa Fashion stores in Delhi, Bengaluru and Lucknow.