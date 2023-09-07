Odisha: One nabbed, 2.46 kg gold seized from Bhubaneshwar house

Based on inputs, a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) team raided the house, DRI said in a statement on Thursday.

By ANI Published Date - 11:30 PM, Thu - 7 September 23

Bhubaneswar: One person was arrested and over 2.46 kg of foreign-marked gold in the form of gold biscuits and bars were seized from a house at Bhubaneshwar here, according to an official statement.

“Based on specific intelligence, DRI officers carried out the search of a premises at Bhubaneshwar. During the proceedings, 2.465 kg of foreign marked gold in the form of gold biscuits and Ten Tola bars were recovered,” read the statement.

“Accordingly, the gold has been seized and one person arrested in terms of the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962,” it said.

The arrested person has been remanded to judicial custody and further investigations in this matter are underway, the statement added.

