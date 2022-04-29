Of quirky food concepts and brews

Hyderabad: Over the last weekend, Noopur and Akash from Local Ferment Co (LFC) travelled to Hyderabad to bring the people’s favourite and much-acclaimed ‘Sunday Randoms’ to the city of Nizams. The event happened at The Amlyn Café – Jubilee Hills (LFC had the opportunity to christen the yet-to-be-launched space!)

“Kudos to Bharat from WeGorge to make this collaboration happen. Over the past year, they’ve been executing our quirky food concepts immaculately in the city, so when he asked us to fly down, we didn’t think twice. Oh, and what an event it was,” said Akash Devaraju, founder of Local Ferment Co.

On the menu was the breakfast special bagels, the authentic ‘Banh mi’ and, of course, the much-loved ‘Birria’! To gulp all this down was the flight of shrub soda, kombucha and jun.

Over 200 portions, dozens of happy and curious guests and their Instagram blowing up with reposts, the experience was totally worthwhile! So much so, that these dishes have found a permanent place on the cafe menu and so have the beverages.

And Local Ferment Co., a micro-brewery & kitchen making all things probiotic, is now permanently in the city. Their beverages are brewed with thoughtfully selected and locally sourced fruits, spices and herbs.