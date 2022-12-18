Parth bags top honours at Junior Athletics Championships

M Parth of Indus International School scored 1,467 points to clinch gold in the U-14 boys Group C Triathlon

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:15 PM, Sun - 18 December 22

M Parth posing with his gold medal.

Hyderabad: M Parth of Indus International School scored 1,467 points to clinch gold in the U-14 boys Group C Triathlon (60M, Standing Broad Jump, 600M) event of the Hyderabad District Junior Athletics Championships held at the Artillery Centre, Golconda, Hyderabad on Sunday.

Indhra Paul (1,217) and M Sai Harsha (999) claimed second and third spots respectively. Advika Sunil with 1213 points clinched gold in the Group C girls category.

Meanwhile in the Group A Triathlon (60M, Standing Broad Jump, Shot Put) event, Aagam Jain of Indus International School and Johanna Shijju of Oasis School bagged top honours in the boys and girls categories respectively.

Results: U-14: Triathlon: Group A: (60M, Standing Broad Jump, Shot Put): Boys: 1 Aagam Jain (1463 points), 2 Nivas Manikanta, 3 Nikhil Warrior; Girls: 1 Johanna Shijju (1210 points), 2 P Vaishnavi, 3 Pushpanjali; Group C: (60M, Standing Broad Jump, 600 M): 1 M Parth (1467 points); 2 Indhra Paul, 3 M Sai Harsha; Girls: 1 Advika Sunil (1213 points), 2 Lakshya V, 3 Tanu Sree.