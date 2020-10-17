Officials busy with relief operations; Dharani portal campaign put on hold

“Since the entire manpower is occupied in relief operations, conducting the Dharani portal enumeration is not possible. Hence, we were directed to suspend the survey till further orders are issued,” said a senior official from GHMC.

By | Published: 3:30 pm

Hyderabad: With all officials occupied with relief operations in different areas, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has temporarily suspended the survey and campaign to upload property details on the Dharani portal.

