Officials draw flak for slashing election expenditure in Asifabad

The RO issued an order to release Rs.4,000 towards basic arrangements at 676 stations that were identified in the district on May 9.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 May 2024, 07:04 PM

The RO issued an order to release Rs.4,000 towards basic arrangements at 676 stations that were identified in the district on May 9.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: District officials drew flak for giving just Rs.3,000 to make basic arrangements including food for staffers at a polling station as against the cost of Rs.4,000 mentioned in an order issued by Adilabad Parliament segment Returning Officer Rajarshi Shah.

The RO issued an order to release Rs.4,000 towards basic arrangements at 676 stations that were identified in the district on May 9.

However, officials handed over Rs.3,000 to polling staff to meet expenditure of amenities such as meals on Sunday evening, breakfast, drinking water or butter milk and to set up shade, toilets, fans and seating facilities at the polling station. The polling staff expressed doubts over sanctioning of the remaining Rs.1,000.

“Only Rs 1,500 was given for basic arrangements at each polling station in the recent Assembly elections. The remaining Rs.1,500 was not released,” a staffer said, adding the staffers, mostly Panchayat Raj secretaries, were forced to spend more than Rs.4,000 from their pockets during the Assembly polls. They said that they submitted bills relating to the expenditures, but the funds were not sanctioned so far.

Authorities said that the remaining Rs 1,000 would be given to the staffers soon. Due to problems in withdrawing the funds, Rs 3,000 was handed over as an advance, an official said.