Officials gear up for construction of IDOC in Warangal

Warangal East MLA N Narender said IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao would lay the foundation for the construction of the IDOC next month.

By P. Laxma Reddy Published Date - 04:40 PM, Sat - 18 March 23

Warangal East MLA N Narender said IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao would lay the foundation for the construction of the IDOC next month.

Warangal: Officials of the Roads and Buildings (R& B) department are gearing up for the Bhoomi Puja ahead of the construction of the Integrated District Offices Complex (IDOC) at the erstwhile Azam Jahi Mills here.

The State government has allotted 27.08 acres by issuing two orders. While the government allotted 6.16 acres through GO NO: 170 last December, it allotted another 20.32 acres on March 10 this year.

Speaking to ‘Telangana Today’, Warangal East MLA N Narender said the R&B department was entrusted with the job of constructing the IDOC for Warangal district.

On Thursday, Revenue officials took possession of the land from the Handlooms and Textiles department and fixed the boundaries of the land, and handed it over to the R&B department for the construction. Narender said IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao would lay the foundation for the construction of the IDOC next month.

He also said Rama Rao would lay the foundation for the construction of the modern bus station in place of the old one at Warangal on the same day in Warangal East constituency.

Though Rama Rao was scheduled to visit Hanamkonda on March 23, Narender said it would not be possible to participate in these programmes due to the hectic schedule of the Minister.

With these two major projects, the Warangal East constituency will witness an improvement in delivery of services to the public. The Collector’s office is now functioning from the Irrigation department’s building at Nakkalagutta in Hanamkonda.