Officials inspect Fox Sagar lake in Hyderabad

Sajjanar said the police was helping citizens and monitoring the situation round the clock

By | Published: 12:04 am

Hyderabad: To take stock of the situation in inundated areas of Cyberabad, Commissioner VC Sajjanar along with other senior police officials, Qutbullapur MLA Vivekanand Goud and other officials visited the Fox Sagar and other rain-hit areas in the commissionerate here on Tuesday.

Goud said there was no need to panic as the bund embankment was built strong enough during the recent pond renovation work. The gates too have been opened, but there would be no problem to low-lying areas in the surroundings. Sajjanar said the police was helping citizens and monitoring the situation round the clock.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .