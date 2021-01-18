KLIS officials lift 10.5 TMC water from Godavari River

Officials started two motors (16 and 17) at Laxmi pump house at Kannepalli to fill Sarawathi barrage at Annaram on Sunday

By | Published: 12:21 am

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: Following directions from Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, authorities of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) on Sunday decided to pump out 10.5 TMC water from Godavari River.

The officials started two motors (16 and 17) at Laxmi pump house at Kannepalli to fill Sarawathi barrage at Annaram on Sunday. They also switched on the fourth pump at Nandi pump house in Nandi Medaram of Peddapalli district and two motors at Gayatri pump house at Laxmipur in Karimnagar district.

Speaking to Telangana Today, KLIS Engineer-in-Chief (ENC) N Venkateshwarlu said they will pump out eight TMC of water into Lower Manair Dam (LMD) and 2.5 TMC water into Yellampalli project to meet the immediate requirements of Yasangi crops. “We will lift the water as per requirement,” he added.

Meanwhile, a Karimnagar report said that since all irrigation projects were filled with water, cultivation area was expected to go up this season. To meet the demand and supply water up to Suryapet, irrigation officials started drawing water from Godavari river by starting motors in Link-I and II of Kaleshwaram project.

About 3,150 cusecs of water is being lifted from Yellampalli project by operating a pump at Nandi pump house and dumped into Nandi reservoir near Nandimedram, Dharmaram mandal of Peddapalli district as part of package 6 of KLIS.

Water is being taken to Gayatri (Laxmi) pump house near Ramadugu mandal, Karimnagar district, as part of package 7 and then on to Mid Manair reservoir. In the wake of the inflows from Gayatri pump house, Mid Manair (Raja Rajeshwara) reservoir officials released water into Lower Manair Dam in the evening with Superintendent Engineer Srikantha Rao lifting two crest gates.

While the project was getting 3,000 cusecs of water from Gayatri pump house, a similar quantity was being discharged into LMD to maintain water level in the MMR.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Engineer-in-Chief, Ramagundam wing, N Venkateshwarlu said they had started drawing water from Medigadda by starting all pumps in link-I and II to meet the water need of agriculture sector. An additional two lakh acre ayacut was expected to be increased under SRSP. Crops are expected to be cultivated in 16.5 lakh acres under SRSP as against its capacity of 14.5 lakh acres.

