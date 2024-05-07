Justice PC Ghose visits Medigadda

By Telangana Today Updated On - 7 May 2024, 08:17 PM

Hyderabad: Justice Pinaki Chandra Ghose, heading the judicial commission tasked with the investigation into the structural issues in the three barrages of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, on Tuesday visited the Medigadda barrage and took stock of its condition. Accompanied by a team of engineering officials including those from the State Dam Safety Organisation (SDSO), he sought to know from them the technical aspects involved in the planning and construction of the barrage on Godavari river near Medigadda. He also interacted with the Chief Engineer of the Project and Engineer in Chief (General) Anil Kumar as part of his information gathering exercise at the barrage site.

Earlier in the day, he also visited the Kaleshwaram temple.