Officials survey Janwada’s Bulkapur nala for second time

A team of six members from the Irrigation Department, including the Revenue Inspector and Mandal Surveyor, surveyed with maps and DGPS machines.

Hyderabad: Revenue and Irrigation officials conducted a survey at the Bulkapur nala situated at Janwada village of Shankarpally mandal of Rangareddy district for the second day on Wednesday.

A team of six members from the Irrigation Department, including the Revenue Inspector and Mandal Surveyor, surveyed with maps and Differential Global Positioning System (DGPS) machines. They also surveyed the area near the farmhouse owned by businessman Pradeep Reddy in Janwada village.

Bulkapur Nala flows from the side of Janwada farmhouse owned by Pradeep Reddy. There are allegations that the fence and gate of the farmhouse were constructed on the nala. According to sources, during the survey it was found that between 9 to 25 metres of the Bulkapur nala has been encroached by different structures. After completing the survey, it would be known how many properties have encroached the nala, sources added. According to officials, 9 metres from the nala has been marked as a buffer zone.

A team of Irrigation and Revenue officials had on Tuesday surveyed the nala passing through the farmhouse, which was taken on lease by BRS working president KT Rama Rao. Pradeep Reddy had approached the High Court on the issue, with the court asking officials to adhere to legal procedures. The court had directed that, all the documents including sale deeds and tax receipts have to be examined and the petitioner should be given a fair opportunity of hearing before the authorities take any decision. Keeping the matter pending for further adjudication, the court also granted liberty to the petitioner to approach the court in case of violation of the order. The court was slated hear the matter further on September 12.