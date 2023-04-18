Officials told to strive for industrial growth of Mancherial

Collector Badavath Santosh instructed officials to process applications received through the TS-iPASS system without delays

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:09 PM, Tue - 18 April 23

Collector Badavath Santosh convenes a review meeting with officials of various departments in Mancherial on Teusday.

Mancherial: Collector Badavath Santosh instructed officials to process applications received through the TS-iPASS system without delays.

Speaking at a review meeting with different departments here on Tuesday, Santosh asked the officials to process the applications through TS-iPass for permissions to establish industries and told them to ensure creation of livelihood to locals. He said two applicants were given the nod to set up industries under the T-Pride scheme costing around Rs.9 lakh.

The Collector said two ceramic pipes manufacturing units were given permission to procure 610 tonnes of coal from SCCL per month. He told the authorities concerned to strive to spur industrial growth of the district and to encourage budding industrialists.

District Industries in-charge general manager D Raghu, District Chief Planning Officer R Sathyanarayana, Lead Bank Manager Mahipal Reddy, Social Welfare Officer P Ravinder Reddy, Motor Vehicle Inspector E Rahul Kumar and many other officials were present.

