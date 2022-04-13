| Oil Palm Factory To Come Up In 60 Acres At Naremta In Siddipet

Oil Palm factory to come up in 60 acres at Naremta in Siddipet

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 06:03 PM, Wed - 13 April 22

Ministers T Harish Rao, S Niranjan Reddy are laying foundation for Oil Palm factory at Narmeta in Siddipet district on Wednesday.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that farmers can get better profits with oil palm cultivation than the paddy and other traditional crops. The farmers can earn up to Rs 1.5 lakh profit per acre per annum, while the paddy usually gives Rs 25,000 profit for the crop.

The Minister was addressing the aspiring oil palm farmers during a training progamme after laying a foundation for the oil palm factory in the presence of Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy and TS Oilfed Chairman K Ramakrishna Reddy at Narmeta in Nanganur Mandal on Wednesday.

Saying that they were giving Rs 80,000 subsidy to oil palm farmers on plantation and drip facility, Rao said the crop faces no threat from monkeys and wild boars. He said the farmers in Siddipet have cultivated oil palm on 3,000 acres so far besides readying saplings sufficient for another 20,000 acres. The first oil palm factory after the State formation in 2014, is being established in Siddipet with an objective to make marketing of the oil palm crop yield easy. Overall, it is the third oil palm factory in Telangana.

Educating the farmers that India is importing a huge quantity of palm oil and other cooking oils from foreign countries, the Minister said the palm oil farmers can get regular income like government employees for more than three decades. Suggesting the local elected representatives to educate the farmers on palm oil cultivation, the Minister has called upon them to guide the farmers in their villages to take up oil palm cultivation. The oil palm factory will be built with an outlay of Rs 300 crore in 60 acres of land which was acquired by TSIIC (Telangana State Industrial and Infrastructure Corporation Limited).

MP Medak Kotha Prabhakar Reddy, Zilla Parishad Chairperson V Roja Sharma and others were present.

Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy said that the Delhi protest by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on the paddy procurement issue, has proved how ignorant the BJP-led union government was towards farmers issues.

He thanked the Chief Minister for taking the brave decision of procuring Yasangi paddy though the Centre has refused to purchase. After studying the crop patterns and demand, the Minister said Chandrashekar Rao has decided to encourage the Oil Palm cultivation in the State for the benefit of the farmers.

Hailing Harish Rao on the progress Siddipet achieved during the last few years on various fronts, Reddy has called upon the farmers of Siddipet to set another example in Oil Palm cultivation by following best practices and earning the best profits.

While the Chief Minister put Telangana as a model in the nation by taking several developments and welfare programmes, the Agriculture Minister said that Harish Rao made Siddipet a model for the remaining districts in the State.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday.

Click the link to subscribe. Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .