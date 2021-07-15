Hyderabad: 13 cm stones removed from woman’s ureters

By | Published: 9:34 pm

Hyderabad: A 28-year-old woman, who was suffering from large sized stones measuring 13 cm in her ureters, was successfully operated by senior urologist Dr Khizar Raoof at Olive Hospitals.

The woman came to the hospital with complaints of occasional pain on right flank and recurrent urinary tract infections. “On evaluation, she was found to have a ureteric calculus with hydronephrosis (swelling of the kidney). Due to her medical condition, the kidney function was deteriorating so immediate intervention was planned by us,” Dr Raoof said.

Ureters are tube like organ responsible for the passage of urine from the kidneys to the bladder. During the procedure, surgeons retrieved 13 cm ureteric calculus (stones) through a flank incision. The patient recovered well and was discharged on the third post-operative day.