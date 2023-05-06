Saturday, May 6, 2023
Neeraj Chopra opened his season by winning the Doha Diamond League 2023 with a best attempt of 88.67m in his first throw

By IANS
Published Date - 06:30 AM, Sat - 6 May 23
Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra wins Doha Diamond League 2023
Photo: IANS

Doha: Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra opened his season by winning the Doha Diamond League 2023 with a best attempt of 88.67m in his first throw, here on Friday.

The Indian javelin thrower registered victory over a field that included Olympic champion Anderson Peters and Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch.

Chopra’s season-opening throw of 88.67m — the world leading attempt — was never bettered by any other javelin thrower on the night. Vadlejch finished second with a best attempt of 88.63m, just four centimeters behind Chopra. Peters was third on the night with a throw of 85.88m.

After his first throw of 88.67m, Neeraj’s next throws were 86.04m, 85.47m a foul throw, 84.37m and 86.52m.

Meanwhile, Eldhose Paul could only finish 10th in the 11-man field in men’s triple jump with a best attempt of 15.84m.

 

