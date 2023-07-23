On 47th birthday, KTR to give laptops, support education of orphans

KT Rama Rao appealed to BRS party leaders and workers to support orphans on his birthday in their own way instead of splurging money on advertisements

File Photo

Hyderabad: BRS Working President and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao has decided to give laptops to 94 orphan students from the State Home at Yousufguda and two years of intense coaching from the best institutes for their bright future on his 47th birthday on Monday.

He also appealed to party leaders and workers to support orphans on his birthday in their own way instead of splurging money on advertisements.

“Have been thinking of a meaningful way to contribute to the orphan children of the State home, Yousufguda run by Women & Child Welfare Department. Tomorrow on the occasion of my 47th birthday, I pledge to personally support 47 meritorious children from 10th or 12th grades and 47 more from the professional courses under the #GiftASmile initiative. A laptop to each and 2 years of intense coaching from the best institute towards their firm future,” (sic) he tweeted on Sunday.

“These kids choose to win everyday! Toppers, who have embraced adversity & not let it steal their dreams!! Adversity dealt the kids a raw deal, but they are wards of State. Rest assured I urge BRS party colleagues to come forward & support orphans in their own way rather than splurging money on advertisements,” he added.