KTR’s birthday celebrations: BRS party cadre plant saplings, extend birthday wishes in advance

Published Date - 07:21 PM, Sun - 23 July 23

Hyderabad: Marking the birthday celebrations of BRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao on July 24, the party cadre and his supporters released songs, documentaries and also planted saplings on Sunday, displaying their love and affection for him. They extended warm birthday wishes in advance to Rama Rao.

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav released the song “Jayaho Ramanna” produced by NRI Chada Srujan Reddy at the former’s residence and appreciated Srujan Reddy for his efforts. Telangana State Film, TV and Theatre Development Corporation chairman Anil Kurmachalam, former MLC Srinivas Reddy, and BRS NRI coordinator Mahesh Bigala among others were present.

Minister Srinivas Yadav lauded KT Rama Rao’s visionary leadership and significant efforts in the establishment of new industries and the development of the IT sector in Telangana, leading to the creation of numerous job opportunities. He described him as a role model for the youth, citing his perseverance, hard work, and goal-oriented approach.

In yet another event, TSFDC chairman Anil Kurmachalam released the song “Pragathiki Pratinidhi – Mana KTR” at Paidi Jairaj Preview Theater in Ravindra Bharati auditorium. Sports Authority of Telangana State chairman E Anjaneya Goud, TS Foods Corporation chairman Mede Rajeev Sagar, Telangana State Trade Promotion Corporation chairman Matham Bikshapathi, BC Commission member Kishore Goud, Secunderabad Parliament in-charge Talasani Sai Kiran Yadav and Director of Culture Mamidi Harikrishna were present.

Telangana State Technology Services chairman P Jagan Mohan Rao and his team extended their wishes to the IT and Industries Minister in a unique way through a mosaic art made of 18,000 notebooks. The mosaic art, which is a portrait of Rama Rao was displayed at the office of Jagan Mohan Rao in Kukatpally on Sunday. The notebooks will be distributed among needy students as part of ‘Gift A Smile’ programme on the occasion of Rama Rao’s birthday.

In another gesture to celebrate Rama Rao’s birthday, the villagers of Mukhra K planted 2,000 saplings as part of the Green India Challenge initiated by Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar. They pledged to ensure the survival of 100 per cent of the planted saplings, demonstrating their commitment to environmental conservation.

Birthday celebrations were held at Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Brisbane and Adelaide cities in Australia. The BRS NRI members led by Australia unit president Nagender Reddy Kasarla, cut a cake and held celebrations.