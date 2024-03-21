| One Dead Three Injured In Orr Accident Near Patancheru

The injured were rushed to a corporate hospital in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 March 2024, 07:17 PM

Sangareddy: One person died while three others sustained serious injuries as a speeding car hit a lorry from behind near Pati under the Patancheru police station limits.

The victim was Giri (50), a resident of Vanasthalipuram, while the injured were Shamsundar Goud (45), Dattatreya (44) and Sudhakar (45). They were proceeding towards Sadasivapet when the incident happened. The injured were rushed to a corporate hospital in Hyderabad. The body of Giri was shifted to the Government Hospital in Patancheru for postmortem.

The condition of the three injured persons is said to be critical.