One dead, three injured in ORR accident near Patancheru

Sangareddy: One person died while three others sustained serious injuries as a speeding car hit a lorry from behind near Pati under the Patancheru police station limits.
The victim was Giri (50), a resident of Vanasthalipuram, while the injured were Shamsundar Goud (45), Dattatreya (44) and Sudhakar (45). They were proceeding towards Sadasivapet when the incident happened. The injured were rushed to a corporate hospital in Hyderabad. The body of Giri was shifted to the Government Hospital in Patancheru for postmortem.
The condition of the three injured persons is said to be critical.