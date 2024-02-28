One killed, two injured in ORR accident near Patancheru

The incident has occurred less than one kilometre away from where Cantonment MLA G Lasya Nanditha died in a road accident on February 23

Car turned turtle on ORR under Patancheru limits in Sangareddy district on Wednesday.

Sangareddy: One person died while two others were injured when a speeding car toppled over the divider on the Outer Ring Road and turned turtle on the other side of the road at Rameshwaram Banda under Patancheru police limits on Wednesday.

The incident has occurred less than one kilometre away from where Cantonment MLA G Lasya Nanditha died in a road accident on February 23. Three engineering college students Sashwik Reddy (20), Harshit Reddy, and Charvik Reddy were coming towards Patancheru from Medchal when the incident happened. Sashwik died on the spot. The injured were rushed to a private hospital in Patancheru.

