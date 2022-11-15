One held for illegally obtaining SIM cards in Hyderabad

Published Date - 07:27 PM, Tue - 15 November 22

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (south) team arrested one person who had allegedly obtained SIM cards illegally and sold it to people.

The arrested person M A Bari (25), who owns Jubilee mobile store at Falaknuma sold a SIM card to one Jaffar, and collected his Aadhar card and took a picture for online submission.

While taking the photos, Bari told Jaffar that there were technical issues and took multiple pictures using mobile phone. Afterwards, he asked him to leave saying due to some issues his form is could not be submitted.

As Jaffar could not get a SIM card, the next day he went to the BSNL office and to his shock came to know that he had obtained three new cards recently. Jaffar then headed to the shop of Bari and enquired about it, however, he could not get any convincing reply, Task Force Inspector, S Raghavendra said.

Jaffar lodged a complaint with the Falaknuma police suspecting that Bari sold the SIM cards to some persons and it might be used for unsocial activities. The police booked a case.

On information, the Task Force team arrested Bari and handed him over to Falaknuma police who are investigating the case.