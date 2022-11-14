Fake certificate racket busted in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:36 PM, Mon - 14 November 22

The police arrested the six persons while efforts are on to nab the remaining persons who are absconding.

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Special Operations Team (Madhapur) and Miyapur police have busted a fake educational racket and arrested six members of gang on Monday. The police seized 157 memos, bill books, letter pads of various universities, cash Rs. 50,000 and mobile phones from them.

The arrested persons were identified as Dinesh Singh (33), Akhilesh Semwal (41), Tajinder Singh (36), Garikapati Venkata Bhaskar Satyanarayana Sharma alias Sharma (49), Geekuru Prem Kumar (29) and Singarapu Sujatha (38). Two others including Milli Goel, Director, MG University, Meghalaya and Shivani, clerk were absconding.

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police, Stephen Raveendra, said one Shaik Khaja Nayab Rasool who is staying in Miyapur came in contact with Sharma and sought his help in pursuing a degree course.

“Sharma introduced Khaja to Akhilesh and Prem of MG University Meghalaya and submitted documents to them. Believing them, he transferred Rs.2.07 lakh and after a few days received memos for the academic year 2014, 2015 and 2016 through Prem Kumar. Later when he verified, Khaja came to know that those were fake certificates,” said the Cyberabad CP.

Based on the complaint of Khaja, the police caught Prem Kumar and Venkata Bhaskar. Both of them with the help of Akhilesh Semwal, Dinesh Singh and Tajinder Singh, who works in the MG University, provided around 430 certificates to different persons.

“Venkata Bhaskar has been running the SS University Centre consultancy business at Mettuguda in Secunderabad for the last ten years and got in touch with the other suspects,” the official added.

