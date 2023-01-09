| One Killed Another Injured In Road Accident In Hyderabad

The couple Raithaiya and Manjula, were waiting at Hyderguda bus stop when a speeding lorry hit and ran over them.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:24 PM, Mon - 9 January 23

Hyderabad: A man was killed and his wife sustained injuries when a lorry ran over them at Rajendranagar on Monday morning.

Raithaiya died on the spot while his wife sustained injuries and was rushed to hospital. The incident took place when an RTC bus was trying to overtake the lorry.

On information the police reached the spot and shifted the dead body to OGH mortuary.

A case is booked.