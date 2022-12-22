| Hyderabad 13 Year Old Girl Sexually Harassed By Teenager In Rajendranagar

Hyderabad: 13-year-old girl sexually harassed by teenager in Rajendranagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:46 PM, Thu - 22 December 22

Hyderabad: A 13 year-old girl was allegedly sexually harassed by a teenager at Laxmiguda in Rajendranagar on the city outskirts, on Wednesday.

Police said the girl, a class eight student, and the suspect belonged to the same neighbourhood. On Wednesday, on the pretext of discussion, the suspect took the girl to a secluded spot near her house and made sexual advances. When she resisted his attempts, the suspect threatened to harm her and her family members.

However, she escaped from him and informed her parents on reaching home.

Based on a complaint, the Mailardevpally police booked a case and detained the youngster.