| Hyderabad Auto Rickshaw Driver Dies By Suicide In Rajendranagar

Hyderabad: Auto-rickshaw driver dies by suicide in Rajendranagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:16 PM, Tue - 3 January 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: An auto-rickshaw driver died by suicide allegedly due to financial problems at Chintalmet in Rajendranagar on Tuesday.

The man, Feroz Pasha (27), was married one year ago and had a three-month-old son.

He died by hanging from the ceiling fan in the house. The Rajendranagar police are investigating.